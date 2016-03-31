FSB's Carney: Monetary policy alone can't fix low-growth challenges

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Financial Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney warned on Thursday that the challenges global policymakers face in a low nominal-growth environment cannot be solved by monetary policy alone.

“There is a clear recognition that the challenges that low nominal growth (pose) won’t be solved by monetary policy alone. The developments over the course of the years are serving to reinforce these realities,” Carney told a news conference in Tokyo. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Huw Jones; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)