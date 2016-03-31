FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FSB warns of worsened credit outlook for some issuers, sovereigns
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

FSB warns of worsened credit outlook for some issuers, sovereigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - The credit outlook has deteriorated for weaker corporate issuers and some nations affected by the sharp fall in commodity prices in light of a weakening economic outlook, high debt levels, and low productivity in many advanced and emerging economies, the Financial Stability Board said on Thursday.

“Continued economic uncertainties and recent episodes of market volatility have re-emphasised the importance of continued progress to implement fully the agreed reforms and to identify and address new vulnerabilities as they arise,” it said in a statement issued after a plenary session in Tokyo. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.