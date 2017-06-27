LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - National authorities and
international bodies should consider the impact of fintech on
financial stability when undertaking regulatory risk assessments
and developing regulatory frameworks, the Financial Stability
Board has warned.
In a report on fintech's financial stability implications,
the FSB said that higher consumer expectations, evolving
technology and changes in financial regulation and market
structure had driven rapid growth in the fintech industry,
leading some firms to develop without the necessary risk
management expertise, while many may underestimate the level of
risk they are taking on.
"Regulators need to understand the impact that developments
in fintech can have on financial stability, especially given the
rapid rise of innovation in this space," said Carolyn Wilkins,
senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada and chair of the
FSB's fintech issues group.
The FSB identified three priorities to improve
international monitoring of the new breed of players that
include retail payment systems, fintech credit, robo-advisers,
blockchain-based wholesale payment systems, privately issued
digital currencies and artificial intelligence. It called on
authorities to manage operational risk form third-party service
providers, mitigate cyber risks, and monitor macro-financial
risks that could emerge as fintech activities continue to
expand.
The FSB also noted a dearth of data for monitoring the
sector as many firms fall outside of the regulatory net. That
has forced authorities to rely on consultant estimations in
their regulatory responses to the growing sector.
A stock-take of the regulatory approaches across 26
jurisdictions found that while 20 have taken some
fintech-specific measures, only eight explicitly mention
financial stability as part of policy considerations to-date,
focusing instead on consumer protection and micro rather than
macro-level regulation.
MACRO THREAT
Potential fintech benefits were identified, including
decentralisation, increased intermediation by non-financial
entities, efficiency, transparency and competition, but the
sector was deemed vulnerable to a variety of financial and
operational risks that could be amplified by fintech business
models and pose a risk to the provision of critical financial
services.
For example, large and unexpected losses incurred on a
single fintech lending platform could lead to contagion across
the sector, the FSB warned. Many firms are also prone to
pro-cyclicality as the presence of retail investors on lending
platforms may exacerbate large sentiment swings, while social
trading and robo-advice can lead to herding behaviour.
The quest for speed and efficiency can also give rise to
excess volatility. Algorithmic traders, for example can rapidly
withdraw from the market during periods of stress when liquidity
demands are high.
VULNERABILITIES
The FSB raised concerns around the evolution of fintech
business models if expansion continues at the current rate. The
report highlighted a growing number of fintech lending platforms
offering "sell-out" options that allow investors to exit
investments prior to maturity for a fee. The FSB said such
clauses could lead to maturity mismatches.
The report said some fintech lending and crowdfunding
platforms are able to borrow funds to finance temporary holdings
of bonds or equities, while some are beginning to add leverage
by using their own balance sheet to fund loans.
Cyber risks were also singled out for concern given the
increased susceptibility when more systems are connected.
"Although many of these issues are not new, they may be
accentuated given the speed of growth of fintech, new forms of
interconnectedness and increased dependencies on third-party
service providers," said the report.
"All of the issues identified are building blocks for
ensuring a strong, sustainable and resilient financial system as
innovations in financial services evolve and are adopted."
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)