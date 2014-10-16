FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-F-Secure lowers its full-year 2014 revenue guidance
October 16, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-F-Secure lowers its full-year 2014 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add “previous guidance” in the fourth bullet point)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - F-Secure Oyj :

* F-Secure corporation lowers its full-year 2014 revenue guidance

* Says revenue in 2014 is estimated to remain at level of 2013

* Says 2014 annual profitability is estimated to remain unchanged at around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs

* Says previous guidance: revenue is to grow from 2013 with a stronger second half and profitability to be around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs

* Says changes guidance due to among others weaker direct consumer personal cloud sales than anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

