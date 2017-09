Nov 3 (Reuters) - F-secure Oyj :

* Has initiated employee co-operation negotiations with employee representatives in Finland

* Says estimates that negotiations may result in a reductions of at most 40 employees in Finland

* Negotiations are expected to be finalized by mid-December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)