F-Secure profit rises, cost cuts offset weak corporate spending
#Office Equipment
April 26, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

F-Secure profit rises, cost cuts offset weak corporate spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish security software maker F-Secure reported a 9 percent rise in operating profit as cost cuts helped make up for weak sales of its content cloud services to business clients.

F-Secure said first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes rose to 5.9 million euros from 5.4 million euros a year earlier, while sales were flat at 38.4 million euros.

F-Secure’s software is sold mainly through internet service providers, but the company has also been targeting corporate clients by offering content cloud services, which allow users to store content online instead of on their own servers. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
