FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-F-Secure Q3 EBIT down to EUR 6.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
October 23, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-F-Secure Q3 EBIT down to EUR 6.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - F-Secure Oyj :

* Q3 total revenue 37.9 million euros versus 38.3 million euros

* Q3 EBIT 6.9 million euros versus 8.4 million euros

* Says revises 2014 guidance

* Sees revenues to remain at a level of 2013

* Says profitability unchanged at around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs

* Previous guidance: 2014 revenues to grow from 2013 with a stronger second half and profitability of around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.