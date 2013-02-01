FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F-Secure sales rise on strong Internet security sales
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
February 1, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

F-Secure sales rise on strong Internet security sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - European security software maker F-Secure Oyj reported a small rise in quarterly revenue as growing demand for anti-virus and other Internet security products made up for weakness in its new cloud services business.

F-Secure’s fourth-quarter sales rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 40.1 million euros ($54.4 million), in line with market expectations according to a Reuters poll.

Its quarterly operating profit, excluding one-off costs such as those related to job cuts in France, rose to 7.4 million euros from 6.5 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.