FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-F-Secure profits beats forecasts, cuts in France to hit Q4
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
October 25, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-F-Secure profits beats forecasts, cuts in France to hit Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Top European security software maker F-Secure Oyj reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit but said its fourth-quarter profits will be hit by charges related to job cuts in France.

F-Secure’s third-quarter sales grew 7 percent from a year ago to 39.1 million euros ($50.7 million), in line with analysts’ forecasts, while operating profit rose 25 percent to 8.6 million, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll.

F-Secure said it sees 2012 annual sales growth of 5-10 percent and operating profit margin, excluding one-offs, around 15 percent. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.