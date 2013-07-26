F-Secure profit falls on weak sales of PC security software

HELSINKI, July 26 (Reuters) - Finnish security software company F-Secure said its quarterly profit fell 31 percent from a year earlier due to a slowdown in sales of anti-virus software for personal computers.

Its second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 4.0 million euros from 5.8 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.

The company said earlier this week that it expects full-year revenue to be flat from a year earlier, abandoning its earlier forecast for growth of over 5 percent. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Mia Shanley)