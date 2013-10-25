FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F-Secure profit falls on weak PC sales
October 25, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

F-Secure profit falls on weak PC sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Finnish software maker F-Secure reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly operating profit as slower sales of personal computers hurt its anti-virus software business.

F-Secure’s third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 8.4 million euros ($11.6 million) from 8.6 million a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue fell to 38.3 million euros from 39.1 million, but the company reiterated its forecast for a 5 percent rise in full-year sales as it shifts its focus from personal computers to “cloud” computing. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)

