HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - F-Secure Oyj : * says Q1 EBIT was 5.1 million euros representing 13% of revenues excluding one-off costs of 2.9 million (5.9 mln a year ago) * Says 2014 revenue seen growing from 2013 with stronger H2, profitability

estimated to be around 15% excluding one-off costs (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)