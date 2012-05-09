FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS chief Gallois to join FSI board - Les Echos
May 9, 2012

EADS chief Gallois to join FSI board - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Louis Gallois, chief executive of aerospace group EADS, may join the board of the FSI as a first step towards a broader reshuffle at the French sovereign investment fund, daily Les Echos reported, without citing sources.

Gallois, who would replace former Thales CEO Denis Ranque on the FSI board, is viewed as close to France’s new Socialist president-elect Francois Hollande, the paper said.

EADS and the FSI were not available to comment. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
