EADS chief Gallois to join FSI board - Les Echos

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Louis Gallois, chief executive of aerospace group EADS, may join the board of the FSI as a first step towards a broader reshuffle at the French sovereign investment fund, daily Les Echos reported, without citing sources.

Gallois, who would replace former Thales CEO Denis Ranque on the FSI board, is viewed as close to France’s new Socialist president-elect Francois Hollande, the paper said.

