UPDATE 1-EADS's Gallois to join French FSI fund board -source

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Louis Gallois, chief executive of aerospace group EADS, will join the board of France’s FSI sovereign investment fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

He will replace former Thales CEO Denis Ranque, the source said.

The appointment of Gallois, who is viewed as close to France’s new Socialist president-elect Francois Hollande, is a first step towards a broader reshuffle at the FSI, Les Echos newspaper reported.

“The next FSI board meeting will take place on Friday and should confirm the replacement of Denis Ranque, who is leaving for personal reasons, by Louis Gallois,” the source said.

EADS declined to comment. Gallois’ mandate at the group expires at the end of this month, when Tom Enders, currently head of its Airbus division, becomes CEO.

The FSI was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Will Waterman)