FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EADS's Gallois to join French FSI fund board -source
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-EADS's Gallois to join French FSI fund board -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds source)

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Louis Gallois, chief executive of aerospace group EADS, will join the board of France’s FSI sovereign investment fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

He will replace former Thales CEO Denis Ranque, the source said.

The appointment of Gallois, who is viewed as close to France’s new Socialist president-elect Francois Hollande, is a first step towards a broader reshuffle at the FSI, Les Echos newspaper reported.

“The next FSI board meeting will take place on Friday and should confirm the replacement of Denis Ranque, who is leaving for personal reasons, by Louis Gallois,” the source said.

EADS declined to comment. Gallois’ mandate at the group expires at the end of this month, when Tom Enders, currently head of its Airbus division, becomes CEO.

The FSI was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Will Waterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.