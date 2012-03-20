FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's FSK to borrow around 70 bln roubles in 2012
March 20, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 6 years

Russia's FSK to borrow around 70 bln roubles in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian power grid giant FSK plans to borrow around 70 billion roubles ($2.40 billion) this year to fund its investment programme, its deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.

The company will issue 10 to 20 billion roubles in domestic bonds in the second quarter, Andrey Kazachenkov told reporters.

FSK, which is 79.5 percent controlled by the state, had said it planned to invest 952 billion roubles between 2010-2014, including 195 billion in 2012, as it needs to replace around half its transmission lines of over 120,000 km.

