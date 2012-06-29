FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's FSK to borrow up to 70 bln roubles in 2012
June 29, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's FSK to borrow up to 70 bln roubles in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK) plans to borrow 50-70 billion roubles ($1.5-$2.1 billion) by the end of 2012, the company’s deputy head Andrei Kazachekov said on Friday.

Kazachenkov also said that the company, which operates the country’s largest electricity transmission grid network, is in talks with state lender VEB about a 15 year, 100 billion rouble credit line.

FSK will consider placing Eurobonds in the third or the fourth quarter of this year, subject to market conditions, Kazachenkov added.

