U.S. financial risk council embarks on review of asset managers
#Financial Services - Diversified
July 31, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. financial risk council embarks on review of asset managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulatory panel tasked with policing the biggest risks to the financial system said on Thursday it plans to launch a “more focused analysis” of the asset management industry.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council also said that it agreed in a closed door meeting not to rescind “systemically important” designations for American International Group and GE Capital.

Both companies were dubbed as systemically important last year, a tag that carries more regulatory scrutiny and oversight by the Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

