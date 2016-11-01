SEC seeks $11 mln disgorgement from former F-Squared CEO

The Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a court to impose an $11 million penalty against Howard Present, the former chief executive of F-Squared Investments, for allegedly exaggerating the performance of the firm's top-selling investment strategy.

In a motion filed on Friday in federal court in Boston, SEC lawyers said Present "engaged in a five-year campaign of misinformation" about F-Squared's flagship AlphaSector product, touting a successful track record that was actually only hypothetical.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2feSdug