10 months ago
SEC seeks $11 mln disgorgement from former F-Squared CEO
November 1, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 10 months ago

SEC seeks $11 mln disgorgement from former F-Squared CEO

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a court to impose an $11 million penalty against Howard Present, the former chief executive of F-Squared Investments, for allegedly exaggerating the performance of the firm's top-selling investment strategy.

In a motion filed on Friday in federal court in Boston, SEC lawyers said Present "engaged in a five-year campaign of misinformation" about F-Squared's flagship AlphaSector product, touting a successful track record that was actually only hypothetical.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2feSdug

