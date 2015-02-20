FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's First Quantum profit drops 42.5 pct on low copper prices
February 20, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Canada's First Quantum profit drops 42.5 pct on low copper prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a 42.5 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday as copper prices plunged to five-and-a-half year lows.

Comparative earnings, excluding one-time items, fell to $76.9 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $133.8 million, or 23 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which primarily mines copper but also produces nickel and gold, fell 8.5 percent to $821.2 million. (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
