Canadian miner First Quantum says workers at Turkey mine on strike

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals said on Tuesday workers at its Cayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey are on strike since Oct. 30, after the company failed to reach an agreement with the workers’ union.

The Cayeli mine is an underground copper and zinc operation located on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Turkey.

First Quantum said activity at the mine will be limited to environment and safety, mine dewatering and underground rehabilitation and the company remained open to reaching an agreement with the union. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)