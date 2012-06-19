FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Martin Dickson named US editor of Financial Times
#Corrections News
June 19, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Martin Dickson named US editor of Financial Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects that John Thornhill will be deputy editor, not deputy managing editor in last graph)

June 18 (Reuters) - The Financial Times appointed Martin Dickson as U.S. managing editor replacing Gillian Tett, who is leaving the post to write a book.

Dickson, currently the paper’s deputy editor, will take over for Tett on Sept. 1. His responsibilities will include oversight of the FT’s print and online editions in North America.

Tett will remain at the paper as an assistant editor, writing columns for the op-ed pages, magazine and newspaper. She is expected to return in 2013 in a top management role.

Additionally the Pearson PLC -owned paper announced on Monday that John Thornhill will become deputy editor and that Gary Silverman has been promoted to the newly created position of deputy U.S. managing editor. (Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

