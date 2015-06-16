FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congress weighs changing how FTC challenges mergers
June 16, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

Congress weighs changing how FTC challenges mergers

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is taking up a bill aimed at changing how the Federal Trade Commission challenges mergers that it determines are illegal, essentially speeding up what is sometimes criticized as a protracted and difficult process.

A subcommittee of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday to discuss the proposed measure, which was formally introduced on Friday by Rep. Blake Farenthold, Republican from Texas. The measure had no co-sponsors as of Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CaNte6

