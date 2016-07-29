UPDATE 2-U.S. FTC says it finds LabMD liable for unfair data security practices

(New throughout, adds background, details and comment from LabMD CEO)

By Mohammad Zargham and Joel Schectman

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it had overruled an administrative judge's dismissal of the commission's data security case against cancer testing company LabMD.

Its unanimous opinion, written by Chairwoman Edith Ramirez, concluded that the administrative judge had applied the wrong legal standard for unfairness, the commission said in a statement.

The agency had brought dozens of data privacy cases, but the LabMD hearings marked the first time a company refused to settle.

"LabMD's security practices were unreasonable, lacking even basic precautions to protect the sensitive consumer information maintained on its computer system," Ramirez said.

LabMD failed to properly monitor its network and train employees to protect patient data, Ramirez said.

In November, D. Michael Chappell, chief administrative law judge for the FTC, ruled that the agency failed to prove LabMD had harmed customers by mistakenly exposing a file of patient data on a file-sharing network.

The FTC alleged in 2013 that poor security practices at LabMD in 2008 had allowed a patient insurance file to spread through the Limewire peer-to-peer filesharing network, often used for downloading music.

Medical and other sensitive information of 9,300 consumers were exposed on a peer-to-peer network accessible by millions of users, the opinion said. "LabMD then left it there, freely available, for 11 months, leading to the unauthorized disclosure of the information," it added.

Mike Daugherty former CEO of LabMD says the FTC has never proven that anyone accessed the file. Daugherty says that the expenses and distraction caused by his protracted fight with the FTC drove LabMD out of business in 2014.

Daugherty said he will appeal the case in a federal court, calling it a fairer venue. The former CEO said the FTC hearing process heavily favors the regulator, leading the vast majority of companies to settle.

"I'm out of the house of smoke and mirrors," he said.

The FTC's case was complicated by a controversy surrounding Tiversa, a data security company that was the original source of the evidence against LabMD.

In a dramatic turn of events, during the FTC administrative trial last year, a former employee of Tiversa testified that the security firm had falsified evidence that showed LabMD's patient file was spreading across a filesharing network. Robert Boback, the company's former CEO denied those allegations last year.

In March, Reuters reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating allegations that Tiversa had falsified evidence about the data breaches.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on the investigation. Robert Ridge, an attorney for Boback, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Editing by David Gregorio)