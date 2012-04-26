UPDATE 1-FTC taps outside counsel for Google antitrust probe

By Joe Menn

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission has hired outside counsel to run its antitrust investigation into Google Inc, the chairman of the commission said on Thursday.

The agency, which is conducting a probe into some of Google’s business practices, has not yet decided whether to bring a case against the world’s No. 1 search engine, FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said on Thursday.

He said the FTC had gone outside its staff for a lead attorney for the first time in years because of the importance of the case. Beth Wilkinson, of the firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, , will start on Monday, Leibowitz told a group of reporters during a trip to San Francisco and Silicon Valley.