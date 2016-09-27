FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court blocks Pennsylvania hospital merger
September 27, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

U.S. appeals court blocks Pennsylvania hospital merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked the proposed merger of the two largest hospital systems in the area of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the state's capital.

By a 3-0 vote, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ordered a preliminary injunction against the combination of Penn State Hershey Medical Center and PinnacleHealth System.

The court said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania were likely to succeed on the merits of their claim that the merger would be anticompetitive. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
