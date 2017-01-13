U.S. FTC chairwoman to step down, leaving three vacancies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Trade Commission chairwoman Edith Ramirez will step down after more than three years as chairwoman and six at the agency, the FTC said in a statement on Friday, adding that her departure will be effective Feb. 10.

Ramirez, who worked on the Harvard Law Review with Democratic President Barack Obama and later for his campaign, is widely expected to be replaced by Republican Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen once President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The commission has five seats, but Ramirez's decision to depart leaves just two commissioners in place: Ohlhausen and Democrat Terrell McSweeny.

Ramirez headed the agency, which enforces antitrust law and pursues companies that defraud consumers, during what another antitrust enforcer called a "tsunami" of high-value deals in industries that already were dominated by a few large players.

Under Ramirez, the agency successfully sued to stop food distributing giant Sysco Corp from buying US Foods Holding Corp in 2015 and prevented retailer Staples Inc from buying Office Depot Inc in 2016, among other deals.

It lost, however, an effort to prevent medical technology provider Steris plc from buying British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc in 2015. And it had a mixed record in its attempts to stop hospitals from merging.