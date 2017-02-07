BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.16/shr
* Advanced Drainage Systems announces third fiscal quarter 2017 results
WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.
The company filed repeated and "unsupported filings" with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2006 and 2012 in order to slow approval of generic competitors to Vancocin, the FTC said.
The Irish drug company Shire PLC completed its purchase of ViroPharma in 2014.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)
Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales.
* Beazer Homes USA - dollar value of homes in backlog as of December 31, 2016 rose 5.0 pct to $666.1 million, or 1,926 homes, compared to $634.6 million, or 1,912 homes, last year