Financial Times Deutschland could drop print edition-report

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - German daily Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) is open to eventually dropping its print edition in favour of a tablet computer version, depending on market demand, Editor Steffen Klusmann is quoted as saying by media industry publication Horizont.

“I love print. But it is a fact that a new generation is emerging which has no idea what a newsstand is. And I would like to serve this generation,” Klusmann told the March 29 edition of Horizont.

Upon being asked whether the print edition could be dropped altogether, Klusmann said: “This depends on market demand.”

Klusmann said the number of people who consume media electronically is on the rise and that he believed tablet computers could expand their market share to become as prevalent as smartphones in five years time.

Asked whether there could be a gradual shift to digital, Klusmann said,“I won’t rule out anything, at least not in the long run. On weekends a printed newspaper, and on weekdays daily tablet editions - almost sounds like a plan. Was that your idea or mine?”

A spokesman for the publisher of the FTD, Bertelsmann unit Gruner + Jahr, said there is no timetable for switching to an all-digital edition.

In 2008 British-based educational publisher Pearson Plc sold its 50 percent stake in Financial Times Deutschland to joint venture partner Gruner + Jahr.