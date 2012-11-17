FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Financial Times Deutschland likely to be shuttered - report
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 17, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Financial Times Deutschland likely to be shuttered - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German publisher Gruner + Jahr (G+J) is likely to decide to stop publishing Financial Times Deutschland (FTD), a German magazine reported, as the daily business newspaper has not managed to break even since its debut in 2000.

A decision to shutter FTD along with two other publications that draw on FTD editorial staff is expected at a meeting of the Gruner + Jahr’s supervisory board next Wednesday, weekly Focus reported, citing company sources.

About 330 staff would lose their jobs, the magazine said.

A Gruner + Jahr spokesman described the report as “speculation.” He said the publisher was currently considering several options for its business publications but added: “There is no decision.”

FTD started as a joint-venture of Financial Times publisher Pearson and Gruner + Jahr, which is controlled by unlisted media giant Bertelsmann, but Pearson sold its 50 percent stake to its German partner in 2008.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that a proposal to fold the FTD would be discussed at Wednesday’s board meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.