MOVES-FTI Consulting shuffles leadership in economic consulting, EMEA businesses

March 22 (Reuters) - Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately.

Osborne and Hewitt were previously co-chairman of the EMEA region, while Osborne also led FTI's economic and financial consulting practice.

John Klick, who led the economic consulting business since 2004, will assume a new executive committee-level role focused on key client relationships, FTI said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)