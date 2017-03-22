FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-FTI Consulting shuffles leadership in economic consulting, EMEA businesses
March 22, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 5 months ago

MOVES-FTI Consulting shuffles leadership in economic consulting, EMEA businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately.

Osborne and Hewitt were previously co-chairman of the EMEA region, while Osborne also led FTI's economic and financial consulting practice.

John Klick, who led the economic consulting business since 2004, will assume a new executive committee-level role focused on key client relationships, FTI said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

