UPDATE 1-FTI Consulting to cut 115 jobs, take charge
July 6, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-FTI Consulting to cut 115 jobs, take charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To reduce about 3 pct of total workforce

* To take a charge of about $28 mln in Q2

July 6 (Reuters) - Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc will cut about 115 jobs, or 3 percent of its total workforce, to save costs at a time when demand for some of its practices remains week.

Performances in the company’s technology, strategic communications and forensic litigation consulting practices have been hurt by tight credit, falling discretionary spending and fewer capital markets deals.

The majority of the affected employees were employed in two business segments most impacted by current economic conditions, said FTI, without naming the segments.

The company will take a pre-tax income charge of about $28 million in the second quarter. It is expected to report a pre-tax profit of $44.3 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FTI, which has made a name for itself as a go-to firm for businesses in trouble, expects the jobs cuts, reduction of real estate capacity and some other actions taken over the last 100 days to result in operational savings of about $14 million over the rest of the year.

The company’s shares closed at $29.13 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

