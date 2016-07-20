Top talent departs FTI for Berkeley Research, sparking lawsuits

July 19 -

Global restructuring firm FTI Consulting Inc is embroiled in series of lawsuits against Berkeley Research Group that accuse its rival of launching an "illegal raid" of talent, including top retail restructuring specialist Robert Duffy.

Duffy left FTI in April, less than two years after he was promoted to the lead the firm's corporate finance and restructuring unit, the second-largest of its five segments. He joined a recent exodus from FTI that has included other senior managing directors specializing in restructuring including Stephen Coulombe, Mark Renzi and Keith Jelinek.

