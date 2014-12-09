FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-FTI Consulting names Alex Deane UK head of public affairs
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-FTI Consulting names Alex Deane UK head of public affairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Alex Deane UK head of public affairs, as part of six appointments to strengthen its public affairs practice in the country.

The company also appointed Patricia Hewitt and Philippa Roe senior advisers, Liam O‘Keefe senior director and Alex Holroyd a director, all based in London.

FTI did not give details of the sixth appointment.

Hewitt has earlier served in UK former prime minister Tony Blair’s cabinet in various roles. She is currently a director of EuroTunnel Group and chair of the UK India Business Council.

Roe, who is currently leader of Westminster City Council, has earlier worked as a director in Citigroup Inc.

O‘Keefe joins from Accounting for International Development and Holroyd joins FTI’s UK office from the Brussels office. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.