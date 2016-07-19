FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-FTI Consulting expands corporate finance and restructuring team
July 19, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES-FTI Consulting expands corporate finance and restructuring team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc said it had made six appointments in the performance improvement practice within its corporate finance and restructuring division.

The company named Dirk de Waart and Ron Scalzo as senior managing directors, while Joseph DeSantis and Sidharth Malhotra were appointed managing directors.

It also appointed Drew Krut as senior director and Colin Schneeweiss as director.

De Waart, based in Los Angeles, was previously partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers units PRTM and Strategy&.

Scalzo was vice president and practice leader of private equity and supply chain practices at Hitachi Consulting.

DeSantis founded Total Solution Partners and Triple M Management. Malhotra was previously a senior director at KPMG Strategy, while Schneeweiss was previously a senior manager at ServiceSource.

DeSantis and Schneeweiss are based in Atlanta. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
