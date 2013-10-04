FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FT Partners hires former Goldman banker Haughton
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 4 years

FT Partners hires former Goldman banker Haughton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank FT Partners said on Friday it hired former Goldman Sachs banker Jeff Haughton as managing director, based in San Francisco.

Haughton was most recently co-head of Goldman’s global financial technology group and specialized in the financial services and technology sectors at the bank for nearly 15 years.

He has advised on such transactions as Visa Inc’s $18 billion initial public offering, the $2 billion sale of CyberSource to Visa, and the $4.4 billion sale of CheckFree to Fiserv Inc.

FT Partners, which was founded in 2001, focuses exclusively on financial services and technology.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.