FTSE readies new global index series to include China A-shares

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Global index provider FTSE Group said on Thursday it is planning to introduce a new series of indexes that will allow investors to include China’s mainland A-shares in global benchmarks at their discretion.

The new series, known as the FTSE Global R/QFII Index Series, is designed to allow investors to transition into investing in China’s onshore equity market as the country gradually opens up its domestic markets to foreign investors.

“We’re really gearing up for the A-shares market opening up,” said Mark Makepeace, chief executive officer of FTSE Group, in an interview.

FTSE’s standard global benchmarks currently do not include China A-shares, and so the new index series will give market participants the option of including A-shares in their global benchmarks without making it a requirement.

China’s so-called A-shares are the renminbi-denominated shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. For foreign investors to gain access to the A-shares market, they must do so through a quota system known as the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme.

Recent expansion of the quota system, allowing for greater foreign investment in the A-shares market, has prompted major index providers like FTSE and MSCI to begin eyeing the inclusion of A-shares in their benchmark indexes. MSCI said in March that it plans to include China A-shares in its benchmark emerging markets index as early as next May.

FTSE’s Makepeace said he expects large funds as well as exchange-traded fund issuers in the United States, Europe and Asia to use the new index series to transition into investing in the China A-shares market.

Investors will be able to determine the weighting of A-shares in their global benchmarks based on their approved quota for the shares. They can also create customized indexes based on their R/QFII allocation.

The new FTSE index series will be available starting June 17, the company said.

Investors who do not wish to invest in A-shares will still have the option to use the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, the provider’s standard global benchmark series, which does not currently include China A-shares. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)