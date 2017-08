FTSE, European stocks futures higher ahead of Article 50 trigger - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**FTSE 100 futures higher; weaker pound to support British stocks

**European stocks futures indicate higher open

**Brexit divorce proceedings to formally begin

**Finland's Amer Sports acquires U.S. ski maker Armada

**Saga posts rise in full-year pretax profit

**A strong quarter for European earnings

**Stada Q4 income slips

**U.S. regulator approves key drugs for Roche, Sanofi (Reporting by Helen Reid)