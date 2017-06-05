FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** Britain's FTSE edges down 0.2 pct amid election uncertainty
** Madame Tussauds owner Merlin, EasyJet, IAG fall after London attack
** Election gamble could cost betting companies as regulations tighten
** STOXX 600 on the back foot
** Banco Popular weighs on European bank stocks
** Morgan Stanley curbs enthusiasm for European equities
** Lisbon lags Europe as EDP slumps on CEO investigation
** Sage Group dips as analysts dissect U.S. payments business disposal
Reporting by Helen Reid