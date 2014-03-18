FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE 100 futures briefly spike, traders cite "fat finger"
March 18, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

FTSE 100 futures briefly spike, traders cite "fat finger"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Front-month futures on the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 spiked briefly to 6,700 points in heavy volume on Tuesday, before paring gains, in what several traders said was an accidental “fat finger” trade.

At 1511 GMT, the contract jumped 1.35 percent from 6,609.50 to 6,700 points before closing out the minute at 6,622.50 points.

“It was a fat finger,” said a London-based trader, adding that the size and volume of the move suggested “an institution was behind it.”

A spokesperson for FTSE was not immediately able to confirm the reason for the spike.

