FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE 350 pension deficits nearly double in 2014 to $29 bln -GSAM
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

FTSE 350 pension deficits nearly double in 2014 to $29 bln -GSAM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Low interest rates and overallocation to UK equities and short-dated corporate bonds nearly doubled combined pension deficits in FTSE 350 companies to 18.2 billion pounds ($28.70 billion) in 2014, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) said.

The rise in the deficits in defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes corresponded to a 3 percent fall in their funding level, GSAM said in a report on Tuesday.

The financing gap in UK company pensions can be a drag on company earnings and hinder merger activity, industry specialists say.

GSAM said it was more positive on the 2015 outlook for the schemes, given expectations for a rise in UK interest rates.

But it added that there was “a significant overweight to UK equities relative to the global market, exposing schemes to disappointment when, as in 2014, UK equities underperformed”.

Consultants Hymans Robertson said last week that British private sector defined benefit pension scheme liabilities of 2 trillion pounds have outstripped Britain’s GDP for the first time.

$1 = 0.6342 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.