FTS Int'l sees no IPO in foreseeable future
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

FTS Int'l sees no IPO in foreseeable future

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - FTS International, a U.S. oilfield services company formerly known as Frac Tech, said on Friday that it no longer planned an initial public offering any time soon because of the lack of market interest.

Apart from the tough outlook for all IPOs, FTS’s sector has been weighed down by a flood of new supply in the U.S. market for pressure pumping, which is used in hydraulic fracturing to extract oil and gas from shale rock.

“Given existing market conditions, it seems unlikely FTS International will launch any IPO in the foreseeable future,” Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowland said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to monitor industry and IPO market conditions. I am optimistic that conditions will ultimately improve for an IPO.”

FTS ranks fourth in the United States by pressure pumping capacity after Halliburton Co, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes Inc.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings holds about 40 percent of FTS, while Chesapeake Energy Corp owns a 30 percent stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
