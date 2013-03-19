FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Fubon wins approval to buy China bank stake
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's Fubon wins approval to buy China bank stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator has approved Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd’s acquisition of a Chinese bank, the first time it has given the green light for such a move.

Fubon’s purchase of an 80 percent stake in China’s Firstsino Bank, has been permitted, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) told reporters on Tuesday.

Fubon, parent of Taiwan’s No.2 life insurer, said in December it would pay 6.45 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) for the stake, the first such deal between banks from opposite sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The acquisition would be another sign that banking links between China and Taiwan are strengthening. Taiwan’s financial companies are keen to tap the huge mainland market as trade ties between the former political foes boom, helping them move beyond a saturated domestic market. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.