Fubon's China banking unit to invest in Guilin Bank - president
March 8, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Fubon's China banking unit to invest in Guilin Bank - president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 8 (Reuters) - Fubon Financial’s banking unit in China will buy an 18 percent stake in Guilin Bank, Fubon’s president told Reuters on Friday.

Fubon’s president, Victor Kung, made the remarks on the sidelines of a business event. He did not elaborate.

Fubon, among the most aggressive Taiwanese banks in expanding in mainland China, said in December it would buy an 80 percent stake in China’s Firstsino Bank for 6.45 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Robert Birsel)

