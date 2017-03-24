FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Fubon Financial says to raise position in currency hedging
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 5 months ago

Fubon Financial says to raise position in currency hedging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 24 (Reuters) - Fubon Financial Holding Co , parent of Taiwan's second-biggest life insurer, said on Friday it will raise its currency hedging positions due to massive foreign fund inflows to Asia, including Taiwan.

Fubon and other local rivals, which invest heavily in overseas markets, have been hit by the stronger Taiwan dollar , which has strengthened about 6 percent so far this year against the U.S. dollar.

Taiwan's central bank said after its quarterly rate meeting that large, frequent foreign fund flows into and out of Taiwan have affected local forex and financial markets. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.