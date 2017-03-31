FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 31, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 5 months ago

Fubon Fin says plans to sell entire stake in Delta Lloyd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 31 (Reuters) - Fubon's Financial Holding Co Ltd said its life insurance unit plans to sell its entire stake in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV with an estimated loss at about 90 million euros ($96.15 million).

The company made the announcement late on Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

Delta Lloyd, which is being bought by larger peer NN Group , in February missed market forecasts for its full-year profit and said its solvency had fallen towards the bottom of its target range. ($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)

