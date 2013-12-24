FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Fubon Fin wins Chinese approval on First Sino Bank merger
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 24, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's Fubon Fin wins Chinese approval on First Sino Bank merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holding on Monday evening said its plan to acquire a majority stake in China’s First Sino Bank has won approval from the Chinese regulator, making it the first banking merger across the Taiwan Strait.

Fubon announced last year it would purchase 80 percent of First Sino Bank for 6.45 billion yuan ($1.06 billion).

Fubon will also become the only Taiwanese bank with subsidiaries in both Hong Kong and China. ($1 = 6.0702 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.