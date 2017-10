TAIPEI, March 21 (Reuters) - Fubon Financial, parent of Taiwan’s No.2 life insurance firm, said on Wednesday it expects its net profit target in 2012 to be less than last year.

The comment was made at an investor conference.

Shares of Fubon ended down 0.15 percent versus the broader market’s 0.12 percent rise (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)