March 30, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's Fubon makes $37-mln provision for potential losses on yuan derivative product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 30 (Reuters) - Fubon Financial Holding , the parent of Taiwan’s second-biggest life insurer, has set aside T$1.2 billion ($37 million) in provisions since last August to cover potential losses from customer defaults on a popular yuan derivative trading product, the company said on Wednesday.

The company’s banking arm, Taipei Fubon Bank, is one of a number of Taiwan banks that face losses from defaults on a product investors once saw as a sure bet, but which has suffered from a recent slide in China’s currency.

The banking industry’s combined losses could run to hundreds of millions, or even billions, of U.S. dollars, analysts have estimated.

Bigger rival Cathay Financial Holdings said recently it had set aside T$1.4 billion in such provisions. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

