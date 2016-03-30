UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Fubon makes $37-mln provision for potential losses on yuan derivative product

* Taiwan banks face losses from defaults on the product

* Product once seen as sure bet hit by slide in China’s currency (Adds comments, background)

TAIPEI, March 30 (Reuters) - Fubon Financial Holding , the parent of Taiwan’s second-biggest life insurer, has set aside T$1.2 billion ($37 million) in provisions since last August to cover potential losses from customer defaults on a popular yuan derivative trading product, the company said on Wednesday.

Its banking arm, Taipei Fubon Bank, is one of a number of Taiwan banks that face losses from defaults on a product investors once saw as a sure bet, but which has suffered from a recent slide in China’s currency.

The banking industry’s combined losses could run to hundreds of millions, or even billions, of U.S. dollars, analysts have estimated.

“Since the yuan’s unexpected slides in August, we have realized RMB can have big volatility,” president Jerry Harn of Taipei Fubon Bank told an investor conference, referring to China’s currency. “We’ve done some stress tests internally... We’re making evaluations every month.”

The product, known as target redemption forward (TRF) contracts, became popular with small corporate customers after it was introduced in 2013. It pays the holder a monthly income so long as the yuan remains above a trigger price against the dollar, but if the yuan falls, the investor has to pay out.

Bigger rival Cathay Financial Holdings said recently it had set aside T$1.4 billion in such provisions. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)