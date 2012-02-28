UPDATE 1-Japan's Chubu Elec to move coal trading to Singapore

* Judges it is essential to move to Asia trade hub

* Singapore unit will start from April

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power Co , Japan’s second-biggest buyer of thermal coal, said on Tuesday it would move its coal trading unit to Singapore in April to boost business with its clients and suppliers, which include major coal shippers.

Chubu set up its coal trading subsidiary in cooperation with a unit of France’s EDF, in 2007.

Chubu Energy Trading Inc. is currently based in Nagoya, Japan, but Takahiro Otsuki, general manager of planning at the fuel department, told reporters a move to Singapore would boost its business as four of five major shippers of Australian coal, including Xstrata, have offices there.

“In order to accelerate trading in the future, we judged it is essential to move to Singapore,” Otsuki said. “It makes decision-making faster.”

The trading firm will start operation out of Singapore on April 1 and will have about 15 staff, officials said.

Chubu, which burns around 10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year, expects to sell 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes of coal to its customers, mainly based in Japan, in the financial year ending March 31, officials said.